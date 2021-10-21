Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0815 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $142,140.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 51,740,419 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

