Namecoin Trading Up 10.6% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $24.40 million and $11,448.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,673.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.64 or 0.01003041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00274345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00265027 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00035338 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.