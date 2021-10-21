Nano Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $716.37 million and $25.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00008505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.26 or 0.06476907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.00314961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.67 or 0.00994521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00090175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.51 or 0.00413702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00273032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00262986 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

