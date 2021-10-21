NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. 39,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 40,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

