NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.43

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.43 and traded as low as $64.72. NASB Financial shares last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $479.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.13.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

