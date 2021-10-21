Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Reaches $151,170.69

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $151,170.69 and approximately $8,522.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,183,181 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.