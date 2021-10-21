Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,824 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Nasdaq worth $72,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $23,328,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 52.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,159,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $199.16 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

