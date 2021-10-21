Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $220.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.10. 22,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,169. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $209.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

