National Bank Financial Comments on Bsr Reit’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.
