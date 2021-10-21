National Bank Financial Comments on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$4.06. The business had revenue of C$93.96 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.