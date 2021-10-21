National Bank Financial Comments on Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.00.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$91.59 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.