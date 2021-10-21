National Bank Financial Weighs in on Choice Properties REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$323.94 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

