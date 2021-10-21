National Bank Financial Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$44.97 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.