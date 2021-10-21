National Bank Financial Weighs in on Quebecor’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

