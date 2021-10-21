National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,283 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,272 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,760,000 after buying an additional 1,547,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Beverage by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in National Beverage by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 152,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $56.53 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

