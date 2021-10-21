National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of National Beverage worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 114,414 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $1,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 12.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 29.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

