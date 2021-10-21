National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.35% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $69,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth approximately $30,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 387,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,014,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 157,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

