National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.450 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

