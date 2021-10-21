National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.75

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 690461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

