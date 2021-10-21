NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,525 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.47.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $5,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5,473.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

