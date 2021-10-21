Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Hits $31.27 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and $1.07 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020151 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,873,003 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

