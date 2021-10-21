Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Down 3.4%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) shares were down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 20,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 190,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.10% and a negative return on equity of 93.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

