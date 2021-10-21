NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 241.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.06 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

