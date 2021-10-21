Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Nerva has a market capitalization of $828,099.10 and $686.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nerva

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

