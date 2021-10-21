Nestree (EGG) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $476,785.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,913.54 or 1.00134029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00054836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.61 or 0.00690135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001616 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

