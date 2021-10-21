Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $661.91 and last traded at $641.96, with a volume of 286200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $637.97.

The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

