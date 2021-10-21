NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $116,340.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,630. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

