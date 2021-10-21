NETSTREIT (NTST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NTST opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $973.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,459.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETSTREIT stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

