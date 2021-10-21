Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 16,815 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

