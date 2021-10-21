Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 327,393 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,393 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

