Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 39,895 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.31% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.85 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

