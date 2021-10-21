Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $43,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $43,651,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $29,100,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

