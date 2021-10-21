Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of CONMED worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 51.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.