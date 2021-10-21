Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,711 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.