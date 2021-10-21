Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 31,203 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Bumble worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

