Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 33,312 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

