Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 38,820 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

