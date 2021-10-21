Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 5,898 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 151,997 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 447.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.