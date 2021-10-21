Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 7,759 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.