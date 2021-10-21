Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 8,856 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of STAG Industrial worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $43.67 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

