Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 749,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.36% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

