Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after acquiring an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,852,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,106,000 after purchasing an additional 252,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $244.14 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.28.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

