Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of CEVA worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $986.86 million, a P/E ratio of -286.73, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

