Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 949,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $143.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

