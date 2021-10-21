Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after buying an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after buying an additional 420,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,340,000 after buying an additional 271,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

NYSE:FRC opened at $212.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

