Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $92,783,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

