Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $10.48 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

