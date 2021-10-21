Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $123.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average is $129.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

