Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $255.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.18. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

