Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,193 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

